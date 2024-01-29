Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $466,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in Target by 187.0% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 4,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 486,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 531,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,784,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $142.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.65.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.