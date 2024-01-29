Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,192,000 after buying an additional 203,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,574,000 after buying an additional 72,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $229.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.22. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $229.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

