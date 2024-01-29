Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,050,000 after buying an additional 498,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,323,000 after acquiring an additional 324,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $39.58 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

