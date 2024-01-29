Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,211.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,284.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,070.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $942.03. The firm has a market cap of $567.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

