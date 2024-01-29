Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $79.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.