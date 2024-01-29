Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,919,870,000 after acquiring an additional 858,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,314,000 after purchasing an additional 225,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $49.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

