Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Sony Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $96.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.11. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

