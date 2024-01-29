Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

VDC stock opened at $192.25 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.43.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

