Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

SAP Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SAP opened at $173.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a one year low of $112.57 and a one year high of $176.39.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.