NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.99

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 64221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

NMI Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. NMI’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,855 shares of company stock worth $9,631,198. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NMI by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

