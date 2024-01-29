Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Down 3.2%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 855,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,332,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nordstrom by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.