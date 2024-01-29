Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

NSC stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.07. 1,513,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.96. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $255.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

