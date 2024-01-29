Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $60,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $437.96 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NOC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

