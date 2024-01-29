Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:NCA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.84. 10,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $9.15.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
