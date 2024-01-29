Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NCA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.84. 10,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 207,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

