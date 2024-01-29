Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Global High Income Fund

In other Nuveen Global High Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $199,841.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1,120.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,625,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after buying an additional 58,990 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,972. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

