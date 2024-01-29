nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,908,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after buying an additional 453,283 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after buying an additional 409,929 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 179,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,943. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $59.69. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

