NYM (NYM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $125.86 Million

NYM (NYM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, NYM has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a market cap of $125.86 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges.

NYM Token Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,757,187 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 636,757,187.428822 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.1971931 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $2,223,669.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

