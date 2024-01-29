Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

OXY opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 52,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 8,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 94,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

