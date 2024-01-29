Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires 202 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.2% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD traded up $7.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,852. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,953.83, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.74 and a 1 year high of $307.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

