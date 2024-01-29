Oder Investment Management LLC Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 130,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 52,662 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 255,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 91,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,684. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $23.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
