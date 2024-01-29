Oder Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oder Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,567,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,799,773. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $155.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.