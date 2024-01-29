Oder Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,820 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust comprises 1.4% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,987 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $5,298,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1,207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 186,904 shares during the period.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.69. 19,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,452. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $395,460.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,696,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 237,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,600 in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

See Also

