Oder Investment Management LLC Purchases 530 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.97. 144,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,575. The stock has a market cap of $671.64 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.09.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

