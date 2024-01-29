OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,658. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

