OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of OFSSH traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $22.20. 504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $22.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

About OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028

