OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OGE

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.29%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 181.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 572.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.