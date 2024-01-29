Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 4,500 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,404.07).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 38,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £41,420 ($52,630.24).

On Friday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,995 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £7,764.45 ($9,865.88).

On Friday, November 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £16,350 ($20,775.10).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

KBT stock remained flat at GBX 116 ($1.47) during trading on Monday. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.14. The firm has a market cap of £51.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1,054.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 128.88 ($1.64).

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

