Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Up 10%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 384,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 212,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Omineca Mining and Metals Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.46.
About Omineca Mining and Metals
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.
