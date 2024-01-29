ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,270,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.69. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

