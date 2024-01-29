Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 224.32% from the stock’s current price.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $27.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.40). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 221,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

