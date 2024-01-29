Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Up 4.6%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.24. 252,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 715,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Opera Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $997.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. Opera had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Opera Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opera Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,327,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 1,148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,477,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,092 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 340,977 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,842,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

