Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 252,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 715,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Get Opera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Opera

Opera Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. Opera had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Opera Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opera Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Opera’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Opera by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Opera by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Opera by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Opera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.