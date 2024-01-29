Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) PT Raised to $34.00 at Raymond James

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OBK
Origin Bancorp Stock Performance
Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.
Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Bancorp
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.