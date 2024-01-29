Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) PT Raised to $34.00 at Raymond James

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:OBK opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

