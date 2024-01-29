OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.011- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

OSI Systems stock opened at $132.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.72 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $1,881,041.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

