Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Issues Earnings Results

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.86%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth $64,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

