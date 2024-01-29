P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp reduced its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Enovix comprises approximately 5.3% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.10% of Enovix worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enovix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Enovix stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $9.94. 2,147,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.72. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

