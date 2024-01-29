P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 45,000 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

P.A.W. Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. SMART Global makes up about 10.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.30% of SMART Global worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,922 shares of company stock worth $304,566 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Price Performance

SGH traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $21.11. 291,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,797. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

SMART Global Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

