Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ PPBI opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $35.66.
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
