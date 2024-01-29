Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Invests $4.09 Million in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 139,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000. Build-A-Bear Workshop comprises 1.3% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Build-A-Bear Workshop at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $106,436.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,244. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBW. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

