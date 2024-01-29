Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,424 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 13.2% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $41,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,384,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,347. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.07. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

