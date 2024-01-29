Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 2,189,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,153,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $882.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 6.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.