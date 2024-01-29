Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Up 39.1% in January

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 403,600 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTN opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 413.38% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

