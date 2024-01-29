Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Up 39.1% in January

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 403,600 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of PTN opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 413.38% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
