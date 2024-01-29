Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,114 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ball by 4.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,339,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ball by 75.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 16.6% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BALL traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.42. 384,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,139. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

