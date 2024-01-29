Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 576,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

