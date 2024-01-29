Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $643.15. 1,480,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,837. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $647.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $601.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

