Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.14. 7,968,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,160,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

