Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,086,951 shares. The firm has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

