Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $505.58. 404,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.63. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

