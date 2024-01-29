Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $40,082,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $22.45. 5,622,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,108,762. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

