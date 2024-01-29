Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,265. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

